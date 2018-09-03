Home States Karnataka

Kin of ex-Vice President BD Jatti accuse cops of extortion bid, meet DCP

When contacted, a police officer from Whitfield police station said the Jatti couple were making false allegations

Published: 03rd September 2018

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Vice President BD Jatti’s son Danappa Jatti and daughter-in-law Lakshmi D Jatti have approached the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Whitefield, alleging that an Assistant Commissioner of Police and a police sub-inspector were trying to extort them of money and property.

Abdul Ahad, DCP Whitefield told The New Indian Express that Lakshmi has made allegations against ACP Sudhama Nayak and sub-inspector Somashekar attached to Whitefield police division.

“So far no complaint has been registered. Lakshmi said she will come on Monday to file a written complaint. We will file a case only after verifying the facts,” he said.

According to Jatti’s family, on May 24, 2017, two labourers came to clean the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) located in Dwarakamayi Layout in Whitefield. While one of them suffocated to death, another was injured.

During the investigation, the ACP allegedly took `5 lakh and Somashekar `2 lakh from the family, saying that they will not include the couple’s name in the chargesheet to be submitted before the court.
However, when their names appeared in the chargesheet, the couple went to meet the ACP who allegedly demanded a site to close the case.

Jatti’s family subsequently called mediapersons to inform about the harassment from police officials and also complained to the DCP. Lakshmi on Saturday also met Additional Commissioner of Police Seemanth Kumar Singh.

When contacted, a police officer from Whitfield police station said the Jatti couple were making false allegations as sub-inspector Somashekar had filed a case of atrocity against the couple following a complaint by a local resident, Subramani.

“A few months ago, Danappa Jatti had even threatened and flashed a gun in front of  Dwarakamayi Layout residents after they complained about some problems in the Layout. He even cut off water supply when the local residents approached police to file a case,” the officer said.

When The New Indian Express contacted the two policemen accused of the extortion bid, they refused to comment.

