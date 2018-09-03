Home States Karnataka

New search panel to pick University of Mysore VC choices

However, as there are chances of the Governor not accepting this, nominees from Governor and University Grants Commission would remain the same.

By Rashmi Belur
BENGALURU: Following controversy over the appointment of regular vice-chancellor (VC) for University of Mysore, the state higher education department has decided to form a new search committee.

According to a source in the department, the decision to scrap the existing search committee headed by former VC of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) Belagavi Prof HP Kincha was taken at a recent meeting of higher education minister GT Devegowda with department officials, wherein the principal secretary of the department Nagambika Devi was also present.

Recently, the department had invited fresh applications for the post after Governor Vajubhai Vala asked the state government to submit a fresh panel of names. “However, the invitation for fresh applications was in violation of the Karnataka State Universities Act 2000. Under the Act, there are no provisions to invite fresh applications when the search committee remains the same. Therefore, it has been decided to change the search committee,” the source added.

Soon after taking charge of his portfolio, higher education minister Devegowda had, however, said there was no proposal to form a fresh search committee.

“We have received directions from the department to send a fresh nominee for the search committee. This is going to be discussed in the syndicate meeting scheduled on Monday,” said a senior official of University of Mysore.

However, as there are chances of the Governor not accepting this, nominees from Governor and University Grants Commission (UGC) would remain the same.

“The nominees of the government and the university syndicate are going to be changed. No communication has been made to the Governor or the UGC about this because their nominees will remain the same,” said a higher education department official. The post of VC at University of Mysore is vacant since January 2017 when the  term of then VC Prof KS Rangappa ended.

