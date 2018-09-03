Siddaramaiah leaves for Europe trip;  Deshpande, George, drop out

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Keeping the coalition government on tenterhooks, Siddaramaiah will fly to Europe on Monday with son and first-time MLA Dr Yathindra.

Congress legislator Govindraju and son will also accompany him. Cabinet ministers R V Deshpande and K J George — who were to join Siddaramaiah — have dropped out owing to speculations around the trip.

“I am going with my son and two others. No other MLA is joining me. It’s a speculation by the media. I will return on September 15,” Siddaramaiah told the media on Sunday. Deshpande is said to have dropped out of the trip, but is visiting Croatia.Siddaramaiah is scheduled to visit Russia, England, Germany, Paris and Scotland.