Home States Karnataka

Three-day deadline for Karnataka shopping malls to follow fire safety norms

If they fail to comply by department’s order, letters will be written to the authorities concerned to cut off electricity and water supply, officials confirmed.

Published: 03rd September 2018 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2018 02:30 AM   |  A+A-

Image of a Bengaluru mall for representational purpose (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:THE officials of the Fire and Emergency Services department on Sunday conducted surprise visits to several malls and high-rise commercial establishments across the state and found that at least 24 malls among the 44 which were checked violated fire safety norms.

Many of them have shops and temporary advertising boards in the two-wheeler and four-wheeler driveways. The authorities concerned were strictly instructed to clear them in the next three days.

Of the 28 malls in Bengaluru, 11 do not adhere to the department norms, sources said. Notices have been issued to two malls in Kalaburagi, three each in Mysuru and Hubballi, four in Mangaluru and one mall in Davangere to adhere to the Fire and Emergency Service department’s safety guidelines.

Sunil Agarwal, ADGP (Fire Services) said, “We have warned the managements to clear permanent and temporary structures in the driveways and around the malls to make way for fire tenders to reach the exact spot to put out fires during emergencies.

If they fail to comply by department’s order, we will write a letter to the authorities concerned to cut off electricity and water supply to these malls.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bengaluru malls Shopping malls Shopping malls fire safety Karnataka shopping malls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Apple to repair iPhone 8 logic boards for free
Visually-challenged students hold protest against ‘abusive’ in-charge
Gallery
Telanagana IT Minister KT Rama Rao greet those gathered at TRS' Pragathi Nivedhana Sabha in Kongara Kalan, at Rangareddy District, on Sunday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan/EPS)
Glimpses of TRS' Pragath Nivedana Sabha in Ranga Reddy district
The 75th Venice International Film Festival is organised by La Biennale di Venezia, and is being held on the Lido di Venezia since 29 August to 8 September 2018.The Festival is officially recognised by the FIAPF (International Federation of Film Producers Association). IN PIC: Actress Vanessa Redgrave receives the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement in Cinema at the opening Ceremony of the 75th edition of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)
Hollywood's woman power at 75th Venice Film Festival