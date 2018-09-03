Three-day deadline for Karnataka shopping malls to follow fire safety norms

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:THE officials of the Fire and Emergency Services department on Sunday conducted surprise visits to several malls and high-rise commercial establishments across the state and found that at least 24 malls among the 44 which were checked violated fire safety norms.

Many of them have shops and temporary advertising boards in the two-wheeler and four-wheeler driveways. The authorities concerned were strictly instructed to clear them in the next three days.

Of the 28 malls in Bengaluru, 11 do not adhere to the department norms, sources said. Notices have been issued to two malls in Kalaburagi, three each in Mysuru and Hubballi, four in Mangaluru and one mall in Davangere to adhere to the Fire and Emergency Service department’s safety guidelines.

Sunil Agarwal, ADGP (Fire Services) said, “We have warned the managements to clear permanent and temporary structures in the driveways and around the malls to make way for fire tenders to reach the exact spot to put out fires during emergencies.

If they fail to comply by department’s order, we will write a letter to the authorities concerned to cut off electricity and water supply to these malls.