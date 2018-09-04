Home States Karnataka

65-year-old woman sexually assaulted, killed in Mysuru

Soon after the incident came to light, the women’s neighbours caught hold of the accused and thrashed him, before he succeeded in fleeing from the spot.

Published: 04th September 2018

By Express News Service

MYSURU:  A 65-year-old woman was sexually assaulted and done to death allegedly by her neighbour under Mandi police limits here on Sunday. Soon after the incident came to light, the women’s neighbours caught hold of the accused and thrashed him, before he succeeded in fleeing from the spot.

Saliamma, a native of Tamil Nadu, who was working as a daily-wager at APMC vegetable market at Tilak Naga is the victim. The accused is Murthy, also a daily-wager. He is suspected to have assaulted Saliamma under the influence of liquor that resulted in her death.

According to the police, Saliamma, who had migrated to Mysuru a few years ago, was working as a daily-wager at the market. As she developed ill-health and suffered from partial blindneess, she had restricted herself to her house behind the railway track near the market. The neighbours were helping her with her daily needs, including food.

When one of the neighbours went to check Saliamma on Sunday evening,  Murthy came out of the house. When the neighbour went inside, he saw her body. Murthy was still standing outside as he was under the influence of liquor, when locals who learnt about the incident, beat him black and blue. Police have registered a case. 

