HD Deve Gowda wants PM Modi to intervene and end Patidar stir

He also sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention to end the hunger strike by community leader Hardik Patel.

Published: 04th September 2018 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 03:36 AM   |  A+A-

Former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda. | File photo

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda extended his support to the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti’s ongoing protest in Gujarat demanding the OBC quota for Patidar community. He also sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention to end the hunger strike by community leader Hardik Patel. Gowda also advised Patel to stop the strike.

“Youth leader Hardik Patel’s health condition is deteriorating by the day, as the fast entered the tenth day. It is also reported that he released his will, which is a matter of serious concern. I request you to intervene in the matter immediately and save the life of a young Patidar leader in the interest of backward classes and the community,” Gowda stated in a letter to the PM.

 Gowda said during his tenure, Jat Community in Rajasthan presented a memorandum asking reservation under OBC category citing economic backwardness and he had appointed a commission to look into it. “Following the recommendations, the national commission for backward classes agreed to include Rajasthan Jats in the Central OBC list. I appeal you to constitute a commission to look into the reservation issue of Patidars,” Gowda said.Advising Patel to stop hunger strike, Gowda stated “I came to know that your health is deteriorating by the day.

As you are young, your services are needed for this country to fight further for the good causes. Withdraw your hunger strike and later you can continue your agitation so that your demands are fulfilled by the governments,” Gowda stated in a letter to Patel.

