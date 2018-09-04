Karnataka civic polls: BJP stumbles as Congress puts up a stiff fight in Lingayat heartland

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Despite its phenomenal show in the recent assembly election in Bombay-Karnataka, the BJP stumbled in the Urban Local Body polls as it faced a tough resistance from the Congress. The Congress had suffered a drubbing in the Lingayat heartland in the Assembly polls for raking up the separate religion issue, and the ULB results must surely have given some respite to the party.

The BJP secured 438 seats and Congress 413 in six districts — Belagavi, Dharwad, Bagalkot, Haveri, Gadag and Vijayapura districts — in the ULB polls. A large number of Independents gained an upperhand in several ULBs. In Belagavi, all seats were bagged by Independent candidates in Town Muncipalities (TMCs) of Khanapur, Chikkodi and Konnur. Independents also emerged victorious in 30 of the 31 seats in Gokak TMC. A clear picture on how many victorious independents were supported by the BJP or Congress will emerge later.

The Congress is all set to gain power in four of the five local bodies in Haveri district where state BJP president B S Yeddyurappa had a great influence. The Congress has shown good performance in Gadag though three of the four Assembly constituencies are being represented by the BJP. The Congress gained power in three of the six local governing bodies, while the BJP won only two.

In Uttar Kannada district, both the national parties have secured power in three local bodies each.

However, the Congress suffered a setback in Bagalkot district with the saffron party winning half of the dozen local bodies. Election to one ULB in Vijayapura district was interesting with the BJP and Congress securing eight seats each.

Siddu retains clout in Badami

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is desperate to regain his lost popularity in the state, can heave a sigh of relief as the Congress has won Badami Town Municipality. With this, Siddaramaiah has managed to retain his influence in the constituency. To bolster his image as a leader, Siddaramaiah has visited Badami on several occasions after his victory and the ULB victory will surely be a huge respite.