Karnataka civic polls: Congress proves it is the most favoured in Hyderabad Karnataka Region

By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: By bagging a majority of 13 out of 23 urban local bodies of Hyderabad Karnataka Region, the Congress has proved that it enjoys popular support here. The region comprises Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal and Ballari districts.

Congress emerged victorious in four out of the seven local bodies in Kalaburagi district, five out of seven in Raichur district, two out of four in Koppal district, one out of three in Yadgir district and one out of two in Ballari district. It also managed to snatch the lone urban local body of Bidar district.

As for the BJP, it managed to grab majority in two ULBs in Kalaburagi district, two in Yadgir district and one in Koppal district. No single party managed to establish majority in one local body in Kalaburagi district, two in Raichur district, and one each in Koppal and Ballari districts. These ULBs have now become hung.

The saffron party could not get any seats in Sindhanoor and Manvi city municipalities of Raichur district. The Janata Dal (S) could not get any seats in Afzalpur, Chittapur and Sedam town municipalities of Kalaburagi district, Shorapur city municipality of Yadgir district, Kustagi town municipality of Koppal district, and Kudatini and Kottur town municipalities of Ballari district. Congress has presence in all the city/town municipalities.