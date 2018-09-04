Home States Karnataka

Karnataka civic polls: Saffron surge continues in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi districts 

The party swept Udupi CMC by winning 31 of 35 seats and Puttur CMC by bagging 25 of 31 seats.

Published: 04th September 2018 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2018 04:03 AM   |  A+A-

JD(S) workers celebrate in Ullal

By Express News Service

MANGALURU:  Coastal region The saffron surge continued in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts with the BJP emerging victorious in four of the seven urban local bodies (ULBs). The party swept Udupi CMC by winning 31 of 35 seats and Puttur CMC by bagging 25 of 31 seats. In Kundapur and Saligrama TMCs, the party managed to get a comfortable majority.

The ruling Congress faced drubbing in the two districts, a free fall from 2013 when it had wrested power in five of seven ULBs. In Ullal and Bantwal CMCs, it got the highest seats, but SDPI and JD(S) hold the key. In Karkala, an independent member has become the kingmaker.

SDPI, which did not contest the recent Assembly election in “support of secular parties,” has rocked the Congress boat and will hold the key in Bantwal and Ullal CMCs, where Congress has fallen short of three seats each to obtain a majority.  The result was more shocking to Urban Development Minister U T Khader as Congress failed to get a majority in his Ullal CMC. Even some of his close associates had to bite the dust.  

Congress also failed to get a majority in Bantwal, which was till recently represented by B Ramanath Rai in the Assembly. It won 12 seats in Bantwal CMC, while BJP got 11 and SDPI 4. In Kundapur TMC, the BJP pocketed 14 of 23 seats. Congress won eight, while the remaining one went to an Independent. In all, out of 206 wards that went for polls in DK and Udupi districts, BJP won 108, Congress - 58, SDPI - 11, JD(S) - four and 25 seats were wrested by Independents.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dakshina Kannada Udupi district Karnataka BJP Karnataka civic polls SDPI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Krishna devotees in Poonch gear up for Janmashtami celebrations
Its all about the day for boxer that decides the win says Jayadev Bisht
Gallery
Indonesia bid an emotional farewell to the 18th Asian Games, displaying the same gritty spirit with which it organised the 15-day sporting extravaganza as thousands braved heavy rain to turn up for a spectacular closing ceremony. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indonesia bids spectacular farewell
Ali's match figures of 9-134 led England to a 60-run victory in the fourth Test as the hosts completed a series victory on Sunday with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-game contest. (Photo | AP)
India vs England: Moeen Ali bowls England to series win over India