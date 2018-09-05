Chief Minister HDK seeks to turn ‘Badavara Bandhu’ for vendors

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Anxiety was writ large on the faces of vegetable and flower vendors in and around Yeshwantpur market on Tuesday morning when Cooperation minister Bandeppa Kashempur landed at the market with a team of officers. The feeling soon turned into one of pleasant surprise as the minister freely interacted with them and unveiled Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s ‘Badavara Bandhu’ (saviour of the poor) interest-free daily loan scheme for footpath vendors, pushcart vendors and small businessmen.

The innovative scheme, the brainchild of Kumaraswamy, promises to be a big ticket initiative which could pay huge political dividends.The vendors had more surprise in store as Kumaraswamy himself reached out to them via teleconference and gave a patient hearing to their plight and sought their suggestions to free them from the clutches of greedy moneylenders who charge a hefty 10% interest a day on the loans they offer.

Seen as a major welfare programme after the farm loan waiver, Kumaraswamy’s ‘Badavara Bandhu’ scheme offers interest-free loans up to `10,000 as seed capital for street hawkers, pushcart vendors and small businessmen to prevent them from being fleeced by moneylenders.

“The vendors need not repay the loan the same evening. The scheme allows them to repay it in small daily instalments of even `100 unlike the ordeal they are facing from moneylenders who recover the loan with 10% interest the same evening,” Kashempur explained.

“The progamme will be launched fomally in a fortnight in Bengaluru and other major cities of the state. About 50,000 street vendors will be enrolled in the first phase. The scheme will cover about 2 lakh vendors when implemented throughout the state,” the minister told The New Indian Express.

The vendors poured out their woes and narrated the aggressive means being used by moneylenders to recover loans the same evening and expressed happiness at the ‘Badavara Bandhu’ scheme proposed to be introduced.