Home States Karnataka

Chief Minister HDK seeks to turn ‘Badavara Bandhu’ for vendors

The innovative scheme, the brainchild of Kumaraswamy, promises to be a big ticket initiative which could pay huge political dividends.

Published: 05th September 2018 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 03:59 AM   |  A+A-

Cooperation Minister Bandeppa Kashempur interacting with street vendors in Bengaluru on Tuesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Anxiety was writ large on the faces of vegetable and flower vendors in and around Yeshwantpur market on Tuesday morning when Cooperation minister Bandeppa Kashempur landed at the market with a team of officers. The feeling soon turned into one of pleasant surprise as the minister freely interacted with them and unveiled Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s ‘Badavara Bandhu’ (saviour of the poor) interest-free daily loan scheme for footpath vendors, pushcart vendors and small businessmen.

The innovative scheme, the brainchild of Kumaraswamy, promises to be a big ticket initiative which could pay huge political dividends.The vendors had more surprise in store as Kumaraswamy himself reached out to them via teleconference and gave a patient hearing to their plight and sought their suggestions to free them from the clutches of greedy moneylenders who charge a hefty 10% interest a day on the loans they offer.

Seen as a major welfare programme after the farm loan waiver, Kumaraswamy’s ‘Badavara Bandhu’ scheme offers interest-free loans up to `10,000 as seed capital for street hawkers, pushcart vendors and small businessmen to prevent them from being fleeced by moneylenders.

“The vendors need not repay the loan the same evening. The scheme allows them to repay it in small daily instalments of even `100 unlike the ordeal they are facing from moneylenders who recover the loan with 10% interest the same evening,” Kashempur explained.

“The progamme will be launched fomally in a fortnight in Bengaluru and other major cities of the state. About 50,000 street vendors will be enrolled in the first phase. The scheme will cover about 2 lakh vendors when implemented throughout the state,” the minister told The New Indian Express.

The vendors poured out their woes and narrated the aggressive means being used by moneylenders to recover loans the same evening and expressed happiness at the ‘Badavara Bandhu’ scheme proposed to be introduced.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushmita Sen (IANS Picture)
Sushmita Sen wishes daughter on 19th birthday
Sonam Kapoor, Kiran Rao & Anurag Kashyap at Mumbai Film Festival 2018
Gallery
Children dressed up as little Radha and Krishna at the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations held by Srikrishna vidya mandir in Visakhapatnam on Monday.( Photo | Express Photo Service/G satyanarayana)
Janmashtami day celebration:  Little Krishnas and Radhas celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna
'It almost seems like an addiction,' said Dennis, a retired homebuilder who lives in Bellevue, Washington. 'In the old days you had a computer and you had a TV and you had a phone but none of them were linked to the outside world but the phone. You didn't have this omnipresence of technology.' In this Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, photo, Kathy and Steve Dennis pull off the cover of their 1980's-era Apple II+ computer bought for their then young sons in Bellevue, Wash. | Associated Press
From penny press to Snapchat: Parents fret through the age