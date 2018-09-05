CM HDK’s tech advisor takes austerity in spirit, to take Rs 101 as salary

Akram Mohammed By

BENGALURU: At a time when ministers and others with cabinet berths try using all the amenities extended to them by the state government in the form of renovating office buildings, official residences and the like, an advisor to the Chief Minister, has set an example in austerity.

M K Venkatram, who was appointed as the technical advisor to CM — a cabinet rank berth— has decided to forgo the benefits extended to him and accept only Rs 101 per month as remuneration for his services. In a letter to the state government, he has urged it to withdraw payment of salary and allowances such as house rent allowance, and deposit the same in the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Repaying the State

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Venkatram — who retired as Under Secretary to state government 25 years ago — said that his decision to forgo all benefits (save Rs 101 salary and travel and daily allowances for travel outside Bengaluru), was made to “repay the state which has provided him so much.” Recalling that he started his service in 1962 with Public Works Department — of which Irrigation and Water Resources Departments were parts — he took up voluntary retirement in 1993, five years before his retirement.

Now, the 80-year-old will advise the Chief Minister on various inter-state water disputes, irrigation and others.

The letter

Noting that he was availing pension and other post-retirement benefits from the State, Venkatram, in the letter dated August 14, wrote, “...I request other benefits for which I am eligible due to my cabinet rank such as salary, fuel allowance, hospitality allowance and house rent allowance, be deposited in the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. I have agreed to avail only travel allowance and a daily allowance for days I am travelling outside Bengaluru,” he has written.

Apart from his Rs 35,000 salary and house rent allowance of one lakh and other benefits following his appointment,Venkatram was eligible for fuel allowance for 1,000 litres of fuel, Rs 30 per kilometre as travel allowance, purchase of a car within Rs 21 lakh, Rs 10 lakh for house, office furniture and others.