Congress, JD(S) losing base in state, says BJP

BJP state general secretary and MLC N Ravi Kumar said over the years BJP's performance has increased significantly.

Published: 05th September 2018 04:24 AM

JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy with Congress leader D K Shivakumar. | PTI File Photo

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:BJP state president and former Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa on Tuesday hit out at JD(S) and Congress over their claims that the urban local body election results indicated public support to the coalition government in the state. "Contrary to their claims, the Congress and JD(S) are losing base in the state and that is clearly evident from the local bodies election results since 2007," Yeddyurappa said.

According to details released by the BJP leader, in 2007, the BJP had won 1,180 seats (32.29 per cent) out of 5,004. In the first phase of ULB polls this year, the party improved its performance by winning 929 seats out of 2,662, which is about 36.88 per cent. While the Congress that had won 1,606 (32.29 per cent) seats in 2007 managed to win 982 ( 36.88 per cent) . JD(S) performance shows a sharp decline from 1,504 (30.05 per cent) in 2007 to 375  (14.08 per cent) in this year elections, Yeddyurappa stated. "This clearly shows that the JD (S) is struggling to retain its identity, while the Congress is slowly losing its base," the BJP leader said adding people of the state are fed up with the coalition government and they would teach a befitting lesson to Congress and JD(S) in the Lok Sabha polls.

BJP state general secretary and MLC N Ravi Kumar said over the years BJP's performance has increased significantly. "Since 2007, the number of BJP MPs, MLAs and elected members in  local bodies has increased," he said. Ravi Kumar said the party is confident of winning 22 out of 28 seats in the Lok Sabha polls.

On Monday, after the ULB results were announced, HD Kumaraswamy had stated the people of the state are happy with the coalition government's performance and they have blessed JD(S) and Congress.

