Gauri Lankesh Patrike renamed; to be relaunched on death anniversary

The staff of Gauri Lankesh Patrike have been retained with a few changes.

Published: 05th September 2018

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Gauri Lankesh’s voice can never be silenced, say some of Gauri’s activist friends and journalists. The weekly tabloid Gauri Lankesh Patrike will be relaunched on Wednesday and will now be called Nyaya Patha (Path towards justice)

“We want the paper to sustain itself. So we will go around the country to raise funds through donations, which will be used as capital to start and run the weekly tabloid,” says V S Sreedhara, member of Gauri Media Trust, which will manage the paper.

The staff of Gauri Lankesh Patrike have been retained with a few changes. An annual award acknowledging “fearless and outstanding journalists” will be presented every year. There will also be annual lectures held under the trust.

