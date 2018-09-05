Kali Tiger Reserve watchers finally receive wages, some ask for hike

Meera Bhardwaj By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 270 forest watchers in Kali Tiger Reserve finally received their wages for June-July, as the reserve authorities struggling to make payments to daily wagers in the past two years. On August 28, The New Indian Express had reported the plight of daily wage forest watchers and the continuing delay in the disbursal of wages to the frontline staff of this tiger reserve.

Forest Watcher Suresh (name changed) told TNIE that their monthly wages for two months had been deposited on August 30. Most of these watchers are either based at the anti-poaching camps or at the forest gates and they belong to deprived sections of the society.

A watcher from Kulgi Range adds, “We really don’t know how to tackle this issue as we are dependent on the contractors for our payments. After cuts for PF and medical insurance, we get a measly `8,400 per month. When, even this amount is delayed, it is difficult make both ends meet. Most of us are poor and hail from remote rural villages.”

A local contractor G P Naik, who makes payment to the watchers, informs, “They will get their wages for August too in 2-3 days. The problem has been persisting as the state government has failed to release Central funds and this has resulted in the delay in payment of wages. All 270 are daily wagers and they are paid `320.25 per day with their wages cut for both ESI and EPF.”

Meanwhile, forest watchers from Kulgi, Phansoli and other ranges in KTR have given representation to the forest department for a hike of `2,000 per month for those who have put in more than 10 years service. But till date, no action has been taken, complains a watcher from Kulgi Range.Naik adds, “Representations have come and the state government is yet to take a call in enhancing their wages.”

Wildlife activists from the Dandeli region blame the forest department for delay in payments. They say, “The problem has been persisting for many years and the payment is done only when we fight for their rights. How can we expect protection of wildlife when the watchers have to go hungry ...their families suffer...many times, they are paid for 28 days and not 30/31 days.”

They further add, “Usually reserve or foundation funds are diverted for road or other civil works. When we question the contractor, he says payment will be done soon. Now, why can’t they hold the salaries of ACF/RFO and other officers? Grass root level staff should be paid properly otherwise protection measures will fail.”