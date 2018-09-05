Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Expect hike in bus fares in a week

The state transport corporations have already submitted a report seeking 18% hike in KSRTC and BMTC bus fares.

Published: 05th September 2018 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 03:59 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka government is set to take a decision on the proposed hike in bus fares in a week (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Already weighed down by the rise in prices of fuel and other essential commodities, another shocker is in store for the people as the state government is set to take a decision on the proposed hike in bus fares in a week.

The state transport corporations have already submitted a report seeking 18% hike in KSRTC and BMTC bus fares. The government, which has been deferring the decision for the last two months, is now in no mood to delay it any further.

“I will discuss the issue with Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and take a final decision in a week,” Transport Minister D C Thammanna said here on Tuesday. Terming a hike in bus fares as inevitable, Thammanna said the rise in diesel and petrol prices have been a daily affair since Narendra Modi came to power at the Centre. Both KSRTC and BMTC have incurred additional expenditure of `176 crore in the last three months due to rise in diesel price.

“The fare hike will be moderate. We will try to strike a balance to ensure that commuters are not heavily burdened and transport corporations do not suffer additional losses,” Thammanna said.As for the government’s promise to provide free bus passes to students, the minister said efforts are on to get financial assistance from the Social Welfare Department.

Karnataka govt to buy 40 sleeper coaches

With demand for sleeper coaches for long-distance travel seeing a big rise, the government has decided to purchase 40 new sleeper coaches. This will also help state road transport corporations take on the competition from private transport operators, the minister said.

Referring to haphazard parking of buses by private operators in Bengaluru city, Thammanna said the Transport department is contemplating to ask private operators to shift their operations to Basaveshwara Bus Terminus on Tumakuru Road. BMTC shuttle services will be operated for the convenience of commuters to reach the terminus.

He attributed the failure in regulating the operations of private transport operators to shortage of staff in the Transport Department and said action has been taken to fill vacant posts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KSRTC BMTC bus fare bus fare hike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushmita Sen (IANS Picture)
Sushmita Sen wishes daughter on 19th birthday
Sonam Kapoor, Kiran Rao & Anurag Kashyap at Mumbai Film Festival 2018
Gallery
Children dressed up as little Radha and Krishna at the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations held by Srikrishna vidya mandir in Visakhapatnam on Monday.( Photo | Express Photo Service/G satyanarayana)
Janmashtami day celebration:  Little Krishnas and Radhas celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna
'It almost seems like an addiction,' said Dennis, a retired homebuilder who lives in Bellevue, Washington. 'In the old days you had a computer and you had a TV and you had a phone but none of them were linked to the outside world but the phone. You didn't have this omnipresence of technology.' In this Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, photo, Kathy and Steve Dennis pull off the cover of their 1980's-era Apple II+ computer bought for their then young sons in Bellevue, Wash. | Associated Press
From penny press to Snapchat: Parents fret through the age