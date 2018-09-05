Home States Karnataka

Karnataka to train service providers about new contraceptives

Approximately, 1.2 crore births (48.1 per cent) annually are inadequately spaced resulting in increased risk of maternal and infant morbidities and mortalities.

Published: 05th September 2018 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 04:13 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Karnataka has entered into an Memorandum of Understanding with EngenderHealth to train service providers about newly introduced contraceptives, injectables and oral pills, and inserting intra-uterine devices to provide the service in medical colleges, district hospitals, and sub-district hospitals with a high delivery caseload. As many as 60 facilities have been identified in 14 districts to provide information and these services.

Approximately, 1.2 crore births (48.1 per cent) annually are inadequately spaced resulting in increased risk of maternal and infant morbidities and mortalities.According to the National Family Health Survey- 4 (NFHS), the current use of intrauterine devices is 0.8 per cent in Karnataka as compared to 1.5 per cent in India and 1.6 per cent and 1.9 per cent in Kerala and Tamil Nadu respectively. At the same time current use of pills and condoms in Karnataka is at 0.4 per cent and 1.3 per cent respectively whereas India is having 4.1per cent and 5.6 per cent average current use of these methods respectively.

Women with an unmet need for spacing are those who desire to postpone their next birth by a specified length of time but who do not currently use a contraceptive method because of inaccessibility or lack of agency in decision-making.

Unmet need for spacing for Karnataka is 6 per cent whereas India and other southern states are having relatively lower percentage for the same. Spacing methods prevalence is only 2.6 per cent among the eligible couples which is around 12% in the country.

Dr Rajkumar N, Deputy Director, Maternal Health, Department of Health and Family Welfare, “The state may fare poorly in the use of contraceptive methods but the total fertility rate is the most reliable indicator of the success of family planning, and we are better than the national average in that.”Statistics also show that the entire onus of birth control is left to women as male sterilisation rates are very poor in the state.
Male sterilisation is 0.1% in the state whereas the national average is 0.3%.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushmita Sen (IANS Picture)
Sushmita Sen wishes daughter on 19th birthday
Sonam Kapoor, Kiran Rao & Anurag Kashyap at Mumbai Film Festival 2018
Gallery
Children dressed up as little Radha and Krishna at the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations held by Srikrishna vidya mandir in Visakhapatnam on Monday.( Photo | Express Photo Service/G satyanarayana)
Janmashtami day celebration:  Little Krishnas and Radhas celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna
'It almost seems like an addiction,' said Dennis, a retired homebuilder who lives in Bellevue, Washington. 'In the old days you had a computer and you had a TV and you had a phone but none of them were linked to the outside world but the phone. You didn't have this omnipresence of technology.' In this Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, photo, Kathy and Steve Dennis pull off the cover of their 1980's-era Apple II+ computer bought for their then young sons in Bellevue, Wash. | Associated Press
From penny press to Snapchat: Parents fret through the age