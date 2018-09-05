Home States Karnataka

Laxmi Hebbalkar to support Jarkiholi’s candidate from Belagavi

At her office in Belagavi on Tuesday, Hebbalkar said, she always believed in the democratic principles of the Congress party and that she would not wish to see party's image getting sabotaged.

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Belagavi Rural MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar who is at loggerheads with Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi has decided to end the feud before it snowballed into a major controversy ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Not merely Hebbalkar seems have made a truce with Jarkiholi brothers,  but she also announced in Belagavi that she is ready to support the candidate to be named by Jarkiholi brothers as Congress candidate for  Lok Sabha polls from Belagavi constituency.

It may be recalled that she and Ramesh Jarkiholi had opposed each other in the PLD Bank elections in Belagavi recently and that Hebbalkar had staged an overnight dharna at Tahsildar's office in protest against cancellation of PLD Bank elections. She had alleged that the elections had been cancelled at the behest of Jarkiholis by the local authorities.

At her office in Belagavi on Tuesday, Hebbalkar said, she always believed in the democratic principles of the Congress party and that she would not wish to see party's image getting sabotaged. She said, “I  will not only support Jarkiholi's candidate in the LS polls but will  also ensure that the candidate got 53,000 votes in the elections.”

Asserting that the Congress party had given complete freedom to all its leaders at various levels to take decisions, she said, the tiff between local Congress leaders was confined to Belagavi and would not be dragged further.

Tussle continues:  Minister calls Laxmi ‘showpiece’

Two days after his spat with Minister D K Shivakumar at a Congress party meeting in Bengaluru over the latter’s support to Belgavi rural MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar, Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi called the woman legislator a ‘showpiece’.   “The Congress party will get destroyed if it listens to what the ‘showpiece’ says,’’ he said. The minister had also called Hebbalkar the “dust’’ of his MLA brother Satish Jarkiholi’s footwear.  Speaking to media persons in the city on Tuesday, he objected to “interference” by Shivakumar in Belagavi politics saying it is unfair and unwarranted. “If there is some problem in the party in Belagavi, leaders from other areas should enter only if they are asked to do so”, he said. “Any leader of the party should follow this protocol,’’ he added.

