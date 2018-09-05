Lorna Crasta: Lessons to learn

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: While most of the retiring teachers look forward to taking a break after years of service, one teacher in Mangaluru prefers to help poor students win scholarships. Lorna Crasta has been teaching

young girls at St Agnes High School for more than three decades.On an average, about 25 students enrol with her each year for the two hours of coaching for four months up to November to clear the National Means Cum Merit Scholarship exam.

Service to nation is buzzword at this school



Belagavi: A government Kannada lower primary school of Hirekumbi village in Saundatti taluk stands out from the rest. Service to the nation is the buzzword here and the students are encouraged to join military to realise it. Physical education teacher Ramesh Pujari who is an ex-serviceman is at the centre of al this. Called ‘Military Sir’ of Hirekumbi, he has changed the atmosphere of the school, literally. He had purchased military uniform-like clothes for 59 students by spending from his pocket.

This professor built a house as gurudakshina



Dharwad: As a mark of respect to his teacher, Professor and current registrar of Karnatak University, Dharwad, Mallikarjun Patil built a house for his teacher L G Devangamath considering his poor financial condition. As Devangmath passed away last year, the house which Patil built for him six years ago is now used by the former’s wife Padmavathi. “After Devangmath stopped teaching, he had no income to meet family expenses. He was not even in a position to pay his house rent. Hence, I decided to do something for my teacher,” said Patil.