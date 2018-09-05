Home States Karnataka

Lorna Crasta: Lessons to learn

While most of the retiring teachers look forward to taking a break after years of service, one teacher in Mangaluru prefers to help poor students win scholarships.

Published: 05th September 2018 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2018 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

Poojari with mementos of appreciation | express

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: While most of the retiring teachers look forward to taking a break after years of service, one teacher in Mangaluru prefers to help poor students win scholarships. Lorna Crasta has been teaching

Lorna Crasta

young girls at St Agnes High School for more than three decades.On an average, about 25 students enrol with her each year for the two hours of coaching for four months up to November to clear the National Means Cum Merit Scholarship exam.

Service to nation is buzzword at this school

Belagavi: A government Kannada lower primary school of Hirekumbi village in Saundatti taluk stands out from the rest. Service to the nation is the buzzword here and the students are encouraged to join military to realise it.  Physical education teacher Ramesh Pujari who is an ex-serviceman is at the centre of al this. Called ‘Military Sir’ of Hirekumbi, he has changed the atmosphere of the school, literally. He had purchased military uniform-like clothes for 59 students by spending from his pocket.

This professor built a house as gurudakshina

Dharwad: As a mark of respect to his teacher, Professor and current registrar of Karnatak University, Dharwad, Mallikarjun Patil built a house for his teacher L G Devangamath considering his poor financial condition. As Devangmath passed away last year, the house which Patil built for him six years ago is now used by the former’s wife Padmavathi.  “After Devangmath stopped teaching, he had no income to meet family expenses. He was not even in a position to pay his house rent. Hence, I decided to do something for my teacher,” said Patil.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Teachers' Day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sushmita Sen (IANS Picture)
Sushmita Sen wishes daughter on 19th birthday
Sonam Kapoor, Kiran Rao & Anurag Kashyap at Mumbai Film Festival 2018
Gallery
Children dressed up as little Radha and Krishna at the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations held by Srikrishna vidya mandir in Visakhapatnam on Monday.( Photo | Express Photo Service/G satyanarayana)
Janmashtami day celebration:  Little Krishnas and Radhas celebrate the birth of Lord Krishna
'It almost seems like an addiction,' said Dennis, a retired homebuilder who lives in Bellevue, Washington. 'In the old days you had a computer and you had a TV and you had a phone but none of them were linked to the outside world but the phone. You didn't have this omnipresence of technology.' In this Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, photo, Kathy and Steve Dennis pull off the cover of their 1980's-era Apple II+ computer bought for their then young sons in Bellevue, Wash. | Associated Press
From penny press to Snapchat: Parents fret through the age