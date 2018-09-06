Anganwadi worker inflicts burns on 3-year-old kid

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A three-year-old kid had to face the wrath of an anganwadi worker who allegedly burnt a portion of his leg for urinating on the premises on Tuesday.

When the incident came to light on Wednesday, the enraged parents of the victim, who were joined by fellow villagers, staged a flash protest outside the anganwadi centre near Srirampura outer-ring road junction forcing the police to detain the accused worker who was later taken to the station for enquiry.

The kid had urinated in the anganwadi, thus enraging worker Neelamma. Infuriated, she allegedly heated a knife on the gas stove on the same premises, before placing it on the left leg of the kid between knee and heel. Even as the kid shouted in pain, Neelamma had been holding the hot knife, alleged the villagers who were demanding the authorities concerned to initiate action against the accused.

The officials attached to the department led by Deputy Director K Radha and Child Development Planning officer Shivalingappa who rushed to the spot, collected the statements of both the kid and the parents.

The Deputy Director ordered her suspension, besides promising to initiate a departmental enquiry and also lodge a complaint at police station.