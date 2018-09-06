Bribe allegations against Davanagere University Vice-Chancellor Prof Sharanappa V Halse will be probed, says Minister

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Higher Education Minister G T Devegowda has said that an inquiry would be ordered into allegations that Davanagere University Vice-Chancellor Prof Sharanappa V Halse was demanding bribes from candidates aspiring to be teachers at the varsity.

As per the allegations and a complaint filed with the minister, the vice-chancellor was demanding Rs 40 lakh per candidate. “It has come to my notice that the wrongdoers have been taking my name in the nefarious deal. We will conduct an inquiry to get to the bottom of the issue,” said Devegowda, going on to add that off the Rs 40 lakh, Rs 30 lakh was being demanded as his share.

Prof Sharanappa Halse denied indulging in any misconduct. “We are not violating any of the rules framed by the government for recruitment. These allegations are all baseless. I will meet the minister (G T Devegowda) to clarify the matter,” he told The New Indian Express.

The University conducted interviews of several candidates to fill various posts of teaching positions on August 23 and 24. The posts are being filled under 371 J Hyderabad-Karnataka region reservation.

Interestingly, the University is in the process of recruiting staff for a department that is not functioning due to the lack of students. “Education department in the University has no students since 2013. Recruiting staff for the department will be an unnecessary burden for the government,” a source said.