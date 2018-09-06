Home States Karnataka

Government clips wings of bureaucrats over foreign trips

The state government, in a recent circular, has put forward certain regulations, including channelising all correspondence for foreign tour via ministers in-charge of departments.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Flying abroad on an official visit won’t be a cakewalk for bureaucrats of state anymore. The state government, in a recent circular, has put forward certain regulations, including channelising all correspondence for foreign tour via ministers in-charge of departments, instead of sending it directly to the Chief Minister for approval. The circular also mandates a range of clearances and approvals from various departments, including the Union Home Ministry for IAS officers.

Whether travelling alone or as part of a delegation with a minister, bureaucrats will have to present detailed information on the purpose of the visit and how the department or the state will benefit from the foreign tour apart from conventional details of expenditure incurred, acceptance of foreign hospitality and details of those accompanying the officers on the trip.“All correspondence related to foreign tours must be cleared by the minister of each department and sent through the DPAR to the CM’s office,” the circular adds.

IAS officers have been asked to get political clearance from the External Affairs Ministry apart from getting an FCRA clearance after consulting the Home Ministry in case of foreign hospitality. Cadres clearance for IAS officers is also mandatory for official foreign tours, the circular says, highlighting that any permission sought will be cleared only after all approvals come through. “The entire process will take about 2-3 weeks. Officials are required to fulfil all requirements, get all clearances and attach the same with their letters in advance,” the circular mandates.

