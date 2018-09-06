Shiradi Ghat opened to light vehicles

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Light motor vehicles started plying on the Shiradi Ghat stretch on NH-75 from Wednesday. The National Highway Authorities of India (NHAI) has decided to allow light motor vehicles on the stretch on Bengaluru-Mangaluru road.

The decision was taken by Deputy Commissioner of Hassan Rohini Sindhuri in the interest of commuters and due to increasing density of vehicles in Charmadi Ghat. According to a press release issued by the deputy commissioner, the newly constructed stretch will be one-way till further orders as the stretch has steep curves.

The deputy commissioner has directed SP Rahul Kumar to take necessary steps to monitor vehicular traffic on the stretch. The NH-75 was closed for all types of vehicles due to landslides on the stretch for a couple of months. PWD Minister H D Revanna said steps will be taken to give permission for the movement of all types of vehicles within 10 days after obtaining fitness certificate from NHAI engineers who are supervising the road condition. The minister said he will chair a senior officials meeting in Bengaluru on September 10.