Home States Karnataka

State government launches integrated scholarship portal for students

While the new portal replaces an existing system of scholarship management information system (SIMS), it uses Aadhaar seeding to transfer benefits directly to students.

Published: 06th September 2018 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2018 03:35 AM   |  A+A-

H D Kumaraswamy

H D Kumaraswamy. (File photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Lakhs of students in Karnataka can now access their scholarships under the Social Welfare Department directly without hassles of physical verification. Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday launched an integrated state scholarship portal that intends to disburse scholarships directly into the bank account of the beneficiary. The portal aims to effectively curb red-tapism and delays in students accessing their scholarships.

“The new portal will cover all welfare departments — social welfare, tribal welfare, backward classes welfare, minority welfare and also Education Department. Scholarships will be disbursed through direct benefit transfer as per the Government of India norms,”  Kumaraswamy said during the launch.

While the new portal replaces an existing system of scholarship management information system (SIMS), it uses Aadhaar seeding to transfer benefits directly to students. For those students who do not have an Aadhaar card, the portal will offer other alternative and viable means of identification for delivery.

Developed by the Department of e-Governance, the portal has incorporated ‘Student Achievement Tracking System - a unique ID given by the Department of Primary and Secondary Education to all students from Class 1-10 at the time of admission. This feature allows officials to not only monitor students’ progress but also to ensure that there are no delays at the time of disbursal of funds. It essentially removes the need for physical verification.

The portal also will be linked to the Atal Janasnehi Kendra of the Revenue Department for caste and income details.According to Social Welfare Minister Priyank Kharge, his department has distributed `62,736 lakhs in scholarships to 16.02 lakhs students in 2017-18.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
H D Kumaraswamy scholarship portal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
9 Things To Know About 'The Nun'
Shraddha Kapoor celebrates the success of 'Stree'
Gallery
TiFF is one of the largest film festivals that is open to public. The film festivals has 14 sections in which the films are categorised and screened. This year, there are eight films by Indian directors that will be watched by the international viewers at
A look at the Indian films at TIFF 2018
The Majerhat bridge in the crowded Alipore area of Kolkata caved in around 4.45 pm on Tuesday, 04 September 2018. This is the third bridge collapse in the city in five-and-a-half years. | PTI
Kolkata's Majherhat Bridge collapse;  1 killed, 23 hurt