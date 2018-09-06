Home States Karnataka

Writing PhD entrance test at 90, this student is now talk of the town



Published: 06th September 2018 03:31 AM

By Shreepad Ayachit
Express News Service

KOPPAL: This nonagenarian, retired government school teacher has indomitable zeal for learning, which could be an inspiration to posterity. Shranabasavarj Hadli, 91, from Bisaralli village in Koppal taluk terms his interest for education and teaching as intrinsic.

He has now become the talk of the town after his pictures and videos giving examination along with youngsters went viral. On Tuesday, Shranabasavarj Hadli wrote entrance test for PhD Course in Kannada University Hampi.

Speaking to TNIE, he recalled that before retiring in 1991-92 academic year, he served at many government primary schools in different towns and villages including Koppal.  Though he had post-graduation from Karnatak University, Dharwad a few years ago, he could not obtain 55 per cent of marks to be eligible to study philosophy of doctor course.

“But, I did not give up. I secured post-graduation in the Arts stream with 60 per cent marks last academic year from Kannada University, Hampi in Ballari. I am interested in Vachana literature and I will continue my efforts to pursue my career no matter what age I am in,” Shranabasavarj Hadli, told TNIE. He observed that philosophy of doctors could inspire him pursue literature.

Now, the nonagenarian has applied for of philosophy of doctor in ‘Vachana Sahitya’ at the same varsity this academic year. He authored 15 books besides penning a few songs. In fact, this nonagenarian is well settled in life. He has four sons and two daughters. While all the four sons served in government jobs, two of them retired recently. One of his sons and retired government official said his family continues to be amazed over their elderly’s indomitable zeal for learning and teaching.

“My father’s life may help the next generation get inspiration for learning. Our father’s guidance helped us get education and government jobs,” he said. “As a video clip on his zeal for learning has gone viral in the social media, this may further motivate the present-day students,” he opined.

Comments

