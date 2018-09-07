Home States Karnataka

Chief Minister HDK warns Revenue Department officials warned of suspension

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday issued a stern warning to officials of the Revenue Department to process applications within the stipulated time.

Published: 07th September 2018

HD Kumaraswamy

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday issued a stern warning to officials of the Revenue Department to process applications within the stipulated time.

Addressing a gathering at Ramanagaram, Kumaraswamy minced no words in stating that he will contemplate suspension of officials who refuse to solve woes of the people in the constituency.

"If people of Ramanagara come to me with petitions because officials of the Revenue Department refuse to address their pleas, I will be compelled to suspend such officials. Don't push me to that extent," Kumaraswamy warned. He claimed that he had been receiving complaints about officials refusing to address concerns of people or process applications. "When people come to you with petitions give them a stipulated time within which it will be addressed. Take a week or 10 days or even a month if you like ... but ensure that their issues are addressed," Kumaraswamy told officials.

Issuing a warning, the CM said he will be pushed to initiate stern action against officials for dereliction of duty if residents of the constituency are troubled with unnecessary delays. Kumaraswamy added that he had asked the DC to expedite petitions submitted to the Revenue Department and dispose them at the earliest.

