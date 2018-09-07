Cop turns police station into a ‘must visit’ place in Karnataka's Koratagere

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

TUMAKURU: This police sub-inspector has gone the extra mile in ensuring green cover for the new police station in Kolala. He has roped in locals and developed a garden on a parcel of land earmarked for the station, saving not less than Rs 10 lakh to the state exchequer. The efforts of Kolala PSI Santhosh K paid him off as Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara retained him in the new station by cancelling his transfer recently.

It was during the time of the previous Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, Parameshwara sanctioned a police station to the sleepy town and it was run under a makeshift due to lack of government land.

But the PSI with the help of revenue officials found a land and got the survey done. They got 20 guntas of land covered by a hilly terrain. The government granted Rs 91 lakh to construct the building and not to develop the terrain.

But the PSI and 20 staff started on their own with the help of local people with whom they developed a good rapport.

Speaking to Express, Santhosh, a 2007 batch PSI, who is from Bengaluru city, said he put his heart into the shaping of the station. The help from donors has been taken only in the form of materials and not a single paisa has been raised, he clarified. The station has 145 villages under its jurisdiction.