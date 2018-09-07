Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: 24/7 helpline to protect people from private moneylenders

To protect small farmers, farm labourers and others from weaker sections of  society from private moneylenders, the state police chief has directed all SPs and Commissioners to start a helpline in all

BENGALURU:To protect small farmers, farm labourers and others from weaker sections of  society from private moneylenders, the state police chief has directed all SPs and Commissioners to start a helpline in all the districts.

In a directive to all the unit heads, DG&IGP Neelamani Raju has directed that the ‘24/7 helpline’ has to be manned by a sub-inspector rank officer and they must immediately act on the calls received.  

The state police chief directed the officers to take action against such moneylenders under the Karnataka Moneylenders Act-1961; The Karnataka Pawnbrokers Act-1961; The Chit Funds Act-1982 and the Karnataka Prohibition of Charging Exorbitant Interest Act-2004.

