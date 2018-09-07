Karnataka: 24/7 helpline to protect people from private moneylenders

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:To protect small farmers, farm labourers and others from weaker sections of society from private moneylenders, the state police chief has directed all SPs and Commissioners to start a helpline in all the districts.

In a directive to all the unit heads, DG&IGP Neelamani Raju has directed that the ‘24/7 helpline’ has to be manned by a sub-inspector rank officer and they must immediately act on the calls received.

The state police chief directed the officers to take action against such moneylenders under the Karnataka Moneylenders Act-1961; The Karnataka Pawnbrokers Act-1961; The Chit Funds Act-1982 and the Karnataka Prohibition of Charging Exorbitant Interest Act-2004.