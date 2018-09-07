Home States Karnataka

Rs 500-crore push for HDK’s ‘Compete with China’ project

The proposed Centre of Excellence will cater to the needs of research and development, testing and design of semiconductors.

Published: 07th September 2018 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2018 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Krishna Byre Gowda

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:The state government has provided the initial push for implementing Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s ‘Compete With China’ industrial clusters project as the state cabinet on Thursday approved a grant of `500 crore to set up necessary skill training institutes and develop infrastructure for the project.

The project announced in the budget proposes to set up various specific skill-based industries like toy manufacturing, solar panels, electronic hardware, among others in nine districts — Kalaburagi, Chitradurga, Hassan, Mysuru, Koppal, Ballari, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, and Bidar — on the basis of resources and professional skill available in the respective areas.

The cabinet also cleared a proposal to set up a Centre of Excellence for Semiconductor Design in Bengaluru in association with the Indian Electronics and Semiconductor Association as part of its plans to give a push for attracting investments in electronic hardware sector, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Krishna Byre Gowda told reporters after the cabinet meet.

The proposed Centre of Excellence will cater to the needs of research and development, testing and design of semiconductors. It will give a big boost for incubation of startups and draw investments in electronic hardware manufacturing which is presently dominated by China and Taiwan, the minister said.
The Centre of Excellence will entail an expenditure of `56 crore of which the state government will provide `21 crore and the rest will be borne by the Semiconductor Association.

