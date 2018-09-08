Home States Karnataka

Bengaluru -Mangaluru journey through Shiradi Ghat is nightmare

The department of Nation Highway Authorities of India allegedly failed to take precautionary steps by constructing permanent protection walls at spots where the landslides occurred

Temporary retaining wall in the Hassan section of Shiradi Ghat | Express

By B R Udaya Kumar
Express News Service

HASSAN: The journey between Bengaluru and Mangaluru NH 75 via Shiradi Ghat has become a nightmare for commuters. An accident may occur at any moment as temporary protection walls are being constructed at deep curves damaged due to landslides.

The department of Nation Highway Authorities of India allegedly failed to take precautionary steps by constructing permanent protection walls at spots where the landslides occurred. Interestingly, the district authority on Thursday issued an order giving permission to ply only LMV on the stretch besides directing the NHAI engineers and the police to take precautionary measures by deploying police and NHAI staff to combat vehicular traffic.

Sources in the department said temporary sidewalls were constructed at sixteen spots where landslides occurred. Metal sheets have been nailed to firewood poles and plastic tapes tied between the poles to alert the drivers.

According to Sanjeev Shetty, the president of Shiradi Ulisi Horata Samiti, the district authorities of Mangaluru and Hassan have directed engineers of NHAI to resume the traffic based on the oral suggestions by the engineers.

The department has failed to construct permanent structures and officials should have given permission only after constructing permanent protection walls and signboards. Sand bags have been put to avert further landslides, he added.

It may be recalled that the movement of vehicles was halted for six months following the construction of a new concrete stretch at the cost of Rs 150 crore and landslides due to heavy rains.It may also be recalled that three people including the driver of a tanker were killed after the vehicle fell into an 80-feet gorge at Shiradi a few fortnights ago. According to NHAI officials, enough precautionary measures have been taken to avoid accidents. Efforts are on to build permanent protection walls in landslide-prone stretches and deep curves, they added.

Another source said the NHAI officials have requested geologists in New Delhi to visit Shiradi Ghat to find the reason for landslides and to test the strength of the soil. PWD minister H D Revanna said steps will be taken to also allow KSRTC buses after discussing the issue in a meeting organised in Bengaluru on Monday. According to Hassan DC Rohini Sindhuri, the district authority gave permission for LMVs to ply on the road after procuring the opinion of NHAI engineers.

