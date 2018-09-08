Complaint against Girish Karnad for wearing ‘Urban Naxal’ placard during Gauri Lankesh event

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:A case has been filed against noted playwright and Jnanpith awardee Girish Karnad for wearing a ‘Me too Urban Naxal’ placard around his neck at an event organised to mark the death anniversary of journalist Gauri Lankesh recently.

High Court lawyer and social activist N P Amrutesh has lodged a complaint with the Vidhana Soudha police. “I have registered a complaint with the police to investigate his connection with Naxalism and interrogate him in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon violence,” Amrutesh said.

Girish Karnad said, “We live in a democratic country. He has the right to file a case. I have the right to do what I want to say or do. Let the law take its own course.”