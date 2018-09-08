Home States Karnataka

HC summons Shettar, Cong MLA Sait

In the other petition, Abdul Mazeed of SDPI challenged the election of Sait.

Published: 08th September 2018 01:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:THE High Court on Friday issued summons to former CM Jagadish Shettar and Congress MLA Tanveer Sait after hearing two different election petitions filed by their rival candidates challenging the validity of their elections.

Justice A S Bopanna also issued summons to other candidates who were in the fray in both the assembly constituencies— Hubballi-Dharwad (Central) represented by Shettar and Narasimharaja represented by Sait.  In his petition, Mahesh Nalwad, a defeated Congress candidate against Shettar, contended there were irregularities in the election as there was total mismatch between the number of votes polled on EVM and recorded in the VVPAT.

In the other petition, Abdul Mazeed of SDPI challenged the election of Sait. Mazeed said there was difference between the voters polled and the votes counted. He also said the total number of votes got by him was shown as ‘zero’ in one of the booths where his party has a larger presence. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Members of the LGBT community in Chennai celebrate after the Supreme Court decriminalised homosexuality on 6 September 2018. (Photo | EPS)
Chennai's LGBTQ Community reacts to historic Section 377 verdict
There should not be discrimination among people: Subramanian Swamy 
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality