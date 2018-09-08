HC summons Shettar, Cong MLA Sait

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:THE High Court on Friday issued summons to former CM Jagadish Shettar and Congress MLA Tanveer Sait after hearing two different election petitions filed by their rival candidates challenging the validity of their elections.

Justice A S Bopanna also issued summons to other candidates who were in the fray in both the assembly constituencies— Hubballi-Dharwad (Central) represented by Shettar and Narasimharaja represented by Sait. In his petition, Mahesh Nalwad, a defeated Congress candidate against Shettar, contended there were irregularities in the election as there was total mismatch between the number of votes polled on EVM and recorded in the VVPAT.

In the other petition, Abdul Mazeed of SDPI challenged the election of Sait. Mazeed said there was difference between the voters polled and the votes counted. He also said the total number of votes got by him was shown as ‘zero’ in one of the booths where his party has a larger presence.