Hebbalkar fails to get confidante become bank president

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: In her successful attempt to grab the top posts of PLD Bank in Belagavi on Friday, Belagavi Rural MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar, however, failed to get her close confidante Bapugouda Patil become the bank’s president.

The Jarkiholi brothers had locked horns with Hebbalkar in the PLD Bank polls only because she was bent upon making Bapugouda as its chairman. He had reportedly worked against Jarkiholi brothers in the recent Assembly polls. They decided to take on the Hebbalkar camp in the PLD Bank election after she began lobbying for Bapugouda.

At a joint Congress leaders’ meeting in Belagavi prior to the bank polls on Friday morning, Satish Jarkiholi opposed giving any position to Bapugouda and said that he does not mind any other director becoming the president.