Hubby uploads intimate video accidentally, booked by cops

By Express News Service

DHARWAD: A man from Dharwad village is said to have accidentally uploaded an intimate video clip of himself and wife on social media.The incident was reported on Friday after the seven-minute-long video went viral. The police have now taken up suo motu case against the man, who is now absconding from his village.

The police said the couple is residing at Uppinabetageri village in Dharwad and it is said that the video went viral on September 5. A case has been registered at Garag police station and efforts are being made to trace the man, who uploaded the video.

The police have questioned the wife of the accused person regarding the video. It’s said that the woman is in a state of shock and even their family members are unable to contact the accused. “The wife of the accused is in a state of shock. She has threatened of taking the extreme step if the video is shared further. But, damage has already been done as the clip has been shared on many social media groups,” said a police official. “The video was uploaded on a social media group, which also has some police officials and government representatives as its members. When one of the police officer asked the accused about the video, he said to have claimed that he had done it accidentally. Later, he removed it from the group,” the official added.

“We are not sure what made the accused to upload the video on a social media group. We are trying to trace his mobile footprints and also questioning his relatives and friends. Cases under cyber laws will be registered. As of now, the Garag police have booked a case under section 292 of the IPC,” the official added.