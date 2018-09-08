Home States Karnataka

Lokayukta tells state to act against illegal quarrying

The Lokayukta has also directed taking remedial measures for protection of the environment at the park.

Published: 08th September 2018 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

What is to be investigated is whether there is illegal quarrying done within the BNP buffer zone, and if so, who are the errant officers, says Lokayukta

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Initiating suo motu proceedings based on two reports published in The New Indian Express, Karnataka Lokayukta Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty has directed the authorities to stop illegal quarrying within the buffer zone of Bannerghatta National Park (BNP).

The Lokayukta has also directed taking remedial measures for protection of the environment at the park. TNIE had published the two reports titled Land swap between Defence, govt in sensitive zone on August 7 and Bannerghatta faces threat of being swallowed by urban jungle on August 27.

The Lokayukta initiated suo motu proceedings under Section 7(1)(b) and Section 9(3)(a) of the Karnataka Lokayukta Act—1984. He has issued a notice to the Principal Secretaries of Forest, Ecology and Environment Department, Revenue Department, Director of Mines and Geology, DC, Bengaluru Rural District, Chief Executive Officer, ZP, and SP, Bengaluru district. “All these officers were directed to submit their comments and also the status report within four weeks regarding the mining activities reported to be carried out within the buffer zone at BNP after making an investigation into the issues raised in the reports published by TNIE so as to take penal and remedial measures in accordance with law,” the Lokayukta said. Commenting on the two TNIE reports, the Lokayukta said it was needless to mention that the process of land exchange initiated between the state government and Central government, being policy decisions, do not fall within the purview of this investigation.

What is sought to be investigated is whether there is illegal quarry/mining activity undertaken within the buffer zone of BNP, and if so, who are the errant officers who have caused dereliction of duty in curbing those activities. The Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru Rural District, SP, Bengaluru District, and the Deputy Director of Mines & Geology, are directed to immediately stop illegal mining/quarry activities in the area, he said. He also directed to conduct an inquiry and report it with regard to the illegal mining/quarry activities that are being carried out, without there being a valid licence granted by the authorities and submit the status report by October 4, the next date of hearing.

Against SC directives

“The authorities are also directed to submit a report on whether any licence has been granted to carry on mining operation within the area falling under the buffer zone ... if so, the steps, if any, taken on that behalf to comply with the directives laid down by the Supreme Court which has held that there can be no mining within 1 km from the boundaries of national parks ... yet the news articles reveal mining activity within the buffer zone at Bannerghatta National Park is being carried out and it is on the increase,” the Lokayukta said in the order.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Members of the LGBT community in Chennai celebrate after the Supreme Court decriminalised homosexuality on 6 September 2018. (Photo | EPS)
Chennai's LGBTQ Community reacts to historic Section 377 verdict
There should not be discrimination among people: Subramanian Swamy 
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality