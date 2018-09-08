Lokayukta tells state to act against illegal quarrying

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Initiating suo motu proceedings based on two reports published in The New Indian Express, Karnataka Lokayukta Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty has directed the authorities to stop illegal quarrying within the buffer zone of Bannerghatta National Park (BNP).

The Lokayukta has also directed taking remedial measures for protection of the environment at the park. TNIE had published the two reports titled Land swap between Defence, govt in sensitive zone on August 7 and Bannerghatta faces threat of being swallowed by urban jungle on August 27.

The Lokayukta initiated suo motu proceedings under Section 7(1)(b) and Section 9(3)(a) of the Karnataka Lokayukta Act—1984. He has issued a notice to the Principal Secretaries of Forest, Ecology and Environment Department, Revenue Department, Director of Mines and Geology, DC, Bengaluru Rural District, Chief Executive Officer, ZP, and SP, Bengaluru district. “All these officers were directed to submit their comments and also the status report within four weeks regarding the mining activities reported to be carried out within the buffer zone at BNP after making an investigation into the issues raised in the reports published by TNIE so as to take penal and remedial measures in accordance with law,” the Lokayukta said. Commenting on the two TNIE reports, the Lokayukta said it was needless to mention that the process of land exchange initiated between the state government and Central government, being policy decisions, do not fall within the purview of this investigation.

What is sought to be investigated is whether there is illegal quarry/mining activity undertaken within the buffer zone of BNP, and if so, who are the errant officers who have caused dereliction of duty in curbing those activities. The Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru Rural District, SP, Bengaluru District, and the Deputy Director of Mines & Geology, are directed to immediately stop illegal mining/quarry activities in the area, he said. He also directed to conduct an inquiry and report it with regard to the illegal mining/quarry activities that are being carried out, without there being a valid licence granted by the authorities and submit the status report by October 4, the next date of hearing.

Against SC directives

“The authorities are also directed to submit a report on whether any licence has been granted to carry on mining operation within the area falling under the buffer zone ... if so, the steps, if any, taken on that behalf to comply with the directives laid down by the Supreme Court which has held that there can be no mining within 1 km from the boundaries of national parks ... yet the news articles reveal mining activity within the buffer zone at Bannerghatta National Park is being carried out and it is on the increase,” the Lokayukta said in the order.