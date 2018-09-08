Man who fell into pit still in shock, barricades erected

B Kishan Singh By

HUBBALLI: Abdul Maniyar, a 34-year-old man, who fell into a 25-ft-deep pit dug by the Railway Department to erect a pillar for a road over-bridge on Thursday night was unsure whether he would be alive or not. But, he screamed for help and in 15 minutes, he was rescued by labourers at the site.

When the mishap occured, Y S Jagan, Buchhi Babu and other labourer were having their dinner at the work site.

A passerby who heard a loud cry of a man alerted the labourers and other pedestrians. As soon as Abdul slipping into the pit, he was covered with mud till his shoulders. “If the rescue operation was a bit slow, we can’t imagine what would have happened to Abdul,” said a labourer, who was part of the rescue team.

A labourer, who has been working at the site for the last three months, said he and other labourers immediately dropped a wire into the pit with the help of a crane. “Luckily the crane which was stationed at the site was equipped with a wire and the man was pulled out of the pit. Police immediately cleaned him with water and brought him a new pair of clothes,” he said.

The police rushed Abdul to a hospital and he was given treatment for minor injuries on his back. After all the health check-ups, the police dropped him to his house. Abdul Maniyar did not want to register a case, it is said.

“Abdul was returning to his home. As the bridge near Desai Circle is being widened, there was heavy traffic on Thursday night. To avoid the traffic, he started walking through the work site to reach the circle, but he slipped into a pit as soon as he stepped on a tin sheet,” said a police officer.