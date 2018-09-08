Home States Karnataka

MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar fails to get confidante become PLD Bank president

The Jarkiholi brothers had locked horns with Hebbalkar in the PLD Bank polls only because she was bent upon making Bapugouda as its chairman.

Published: 08th September 2018 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar

MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar posing with Mahadev Patil (centre) and Bapusaheb Jamadar who were elected as president and vice-president of PLD Bank, respectively, on Friday.

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: In her successful attempt to grab the top posts of PLD Bank in Belagavi on Friday, Belagavi Rural MLA Laxmi Hebbalkar, however, failed to get her close confidante Bapugouda Patil become the bank’s president.

The Jarkiholi brothers had locked horns with Hebbalkar in the PLD Bank polls only because she was bent upon making Bapugouda as its chairman. He had reportedly worked against Jarkiholi brothers in the recent Assembly polls.  They decided to take on the Hebbalkar camp in the PLD Bank election after she began lobbying for Bapugouda.

READ HERE: Belagavi PLD Bank poll: ​A prestige battle beyond dynamics of mere control

At a joint Congress leaders’ meeting in Belagavi prior to the bank polls on Friday morning, Satish Jarkiholi opposed giving any position to Bapugouda and said that he does not mind any other director becoming the president. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PLD Bank Laxmi Hebbalkar Bapugouda Patil Ramesh Jarkiholi Satish Jarkiholi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farhan Akhtar’s new English track ‘Rearview Mirror’ out
President Ram Nath Kovind meets Czech Republic PM Andrej Babis
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality