Home States Karnataka

Neelakurinji missing in Chikkamagaluru

However, the Kurinji has chosen its spot in parts of Kodagu district, which had unusual rainfall and landslides this year.

Published: 08th September 2018 03:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Neelakurinji mainly blossoms abundantly at Rajamala, Eravikulam National Park, located along the Western Ghats. (Photo | Balan Madhavan/Keralatourism.org)

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The much-awaited Neelakurinji bloom has given Chikkamagaluru the miss this year. It was more than a decade ago, in 2006, when the flowers spread their typical blue and purple carpet over the hilly ranges of the district. The event had then attracted hundreds of researchers and tourists from across the country.

As Kurinji flowers bloom once in 12 years, nature lovers were expecting it to happen this year, which is endemic to Western Ghats. But as of Friday, there are no blooms of the Kurinji plants in the Mullyanagiri and Siralaiyanagiri hills in Chikkamagaluru.

However, the Kurinji has chosen its spot in parts of Kodagu district, which had unusual rainfall and landslides this year.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chikkamagaluru Neelakurinji Western Ghats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Members of the LGBT community in Chennai celebrate after the Supreme Court decriminalised homosexuality on 6 September 2018. (Photo | EPS)
Chennai's LGBTQ Community reacts to historic Section 377 verdict
There should not be discrimination among people: Subramanian Swamy 
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality