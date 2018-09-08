Neelakurinji missing in Chikkamagaluru

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The much-awaited Neelakurinji bloom has given Chikkamagaluru the miss this year. It was more than a decade ago, in 2006, when the flowers spread their typical blue and purple carpet over the hilly ranges of the district. The event had then attracted hundreds of researchers and tourists from across the country.

As Kurinji flowers bloom once in 12 years, nature lovers were expecting it to happen this year, which is endemic to Western Ghats. But as of Friday, there are no blooms of the Kurinji plants in the Mullyanagiri and Siralaiyanagiri hills in Chikkamagaluru.

However, the Kurinji has chosen its spot in parts of Kodagu district, which had unusual rainfall and landslides this year.