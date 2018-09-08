Home States Karnataka

Plaint against Karnad for ‘Urban Naxal’ placard

High Court lawyer and social activist N P Amrutesh has lodged a complaint with the Vidhana Soudha police.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:A case has been filed against noted playwright and Jnanpith awardee Girish Karnad for wearing a ‘Me too Urban Naxal’ placard around his neck at an event organised to mark the death anniversary of journalist Gauri Lankesh recently.

Writer Girish Karnad wearing
the ‘Me too Urban Naxal’
sign around his neck at
an event recently

High Court lawyer and social activist N P Amrutesh has lodged a complaint with the Vidhana Soudha police. “I have registered a complaint with the police to investigate his connection with Naxalism and interrogate him in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon violence,” Amrutesh said.

The lawyer claimed that by wearing the placard, Karnad tried to promote and propagate violent and criminal activities of Naxals. “On one hand, police are trying to fight Naxals with the Anti-Naxal Force, while on the other hand, they are allowing people like Karnad to not just display, but also participate in events like Kala Kabir Manch, an event allegedly organised by a front of CPI Maoists. There is no such thing as urban or rural Naxal. A Naxal is a Naxal and a Maoist too. Being a Jnanpith awardee, he should know what he is talking about. If he wants to protest, let him return his award to the government.” Amrutesh told The New Indian Express.

He further asked the Vidhana Soudha police to find out if other people working as ‘accomplices or supporters’ of Karnad, such as actor Prakash Rai, activist Swami Agnivesh, Gujaraj MLA Jignesh Mewani and student leader Kanhaiya Kumar are also linked with the Bhima-Koregaon violence.

Speaking to TNIE, Girish Karnad said, “We live in a democratic country. He has the right to file a case. I have the right to do what I want to say or do. Let the law take its own course. Police can decide to take
action, if need be. I am perfectly ok with it.”

However, Vidhana Soudha police said a complaint has been lodged but the case has been transferred to Halasur Gate police station as the event was held at Jnana Jyothi auditorium. Karnad and other activists, during the Gauri memorial event, had protested against the recent arrests of five activists from different cities on the grounds that they were ‘urban Naxals’. Amruthesh, along with his complaint, had attached a picture of Girish Karnad at the protest. The other people mentioned in the complaint had also participated in the event.

Muthalik submits memorandum

Chief of Sri Rama Sena, Pramod Muthalik, told TNIE, "I met Additional Commissioner of Police Seemath Kumar Singh and gave a memorandum to take immediate action against Girish Karnad by filing a suo motu case. If the police fail to do so, our activists will protest in front of Karnad's house,” he said.

