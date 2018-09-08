Shah to visit state to review ‘Mission 25’ poll preparations

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Having set an ambitious target of winning 25 of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the ensuing General Elections, BJP national president Amit Shah is expected to visit the state in the last week of this month or first week of October to review the preparations for this ‘Mission 25’.

The date for Shah’s visit is expected to be decided during his interaction with BJP state president B S Yedydurappa at the 2-day national executive of the BJP starting in New Delhi on Saturday.Yeddyurappa and other senior party leaders, including C T Ravi and Aravind Limbavali, left for Delhi on Friday evening.

The upcoming Assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will dominate the deliberations at the national executive and Yeddyurappa will discuss the political developments in

the state in a separate meeting with Shah.

According to sources in state BJP, Yeddyurappa is set to apprise Shah about the party's performance in the recent urban local body polls, preparations for Lok Sabha polls and the rumblings within the Congress-JD(S) coalition government.

Earlier plans of BJP to put party cadres in Karnataka on poll mode again with a farmers’ rally to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chikkodi on July 29 and Shah's visit in August were deferred owing to rains and floods in many parts of the state and in neighbouring Kerala.

“Yeddyurappa is expected to apprise BJP national president Amit Shah about the party's performance in the recent ULB polls and preparations for the Lok Sabah election. The party national leadership has huge expectations from Karnataka as the state is seen as the gateway for the party to the southern states,” BJP state general secretary N Ravikumar told Express.