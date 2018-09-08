Home States Karnataka

Shah to visit state to review ‘Mission 25’ poll preparations

The date for Shah’s visit is expected to be decided during his interaction with BJP state president B S Yedydurappa at the 2-day national executive of the BJP starting in New Delhi on Saturday.

Published: 08th September 2018 03:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Having set an ambitious target of winning 25 of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the ensuing General Elections, BJP national president Amit Shah is expected to visit the state in the last week of this month or first week of October to review the preparations for this ‘Mission 25’.

The date for Shah’s visit is expected to be decided during his interaction with BJP state president B S Yedydurappa at the 2-day national executive of the BJP starting in New Delhi on Saturday.Yeddyurappa and other senior party leaders, including C T Ravi and Aravind Limbavali, left for Delhi on Friday evening.

The upcoming Assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh will dominate the deliberations at the national executive and Yeddyurappa will discuss the political developments in
the state in a separate meeting with Shah.

According to sources in state BJP, Yeddyurappa is set to apprise Shah about the party's performance in the recent urban local body polls, preparations for Lok Sabha polls and the rumblings within the Congress-JD(S) coalition government.

Earlier plans of BJP to put party cadres in Karnataka on poll mode again with a farmers’ rally to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chikkodi on July 29 and Shah's visit in August were deferred owing to rains and floods in many parts of the state and in neighbouring Kerala.

“Yeddyurappa is expected to apprise BJP national president Amit Shah about the party's performance in the recent ULB polls and preparations for the Lok Sabah election. The party national leadership has huge expectations from Karnataka as the state is seen as the gateway for the party to the southern states,” BJP state general secretary N Ravikumar told Express.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Members of the LGBT community in Chennai celebrate after the Supreme Court decriminalised homosexuality on 6 September 2018. (Photo | EPS)
Chennai's LGBTQ Community reacts to historic Section 377 verdict
There should not be discrimination among people: Subramanian Swamy 
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality