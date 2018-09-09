Amid talk of FIR against DKS, Congress cries BJP conspiracy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Apprehending the possibility of Enforcement Directorate registering an FIR against Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar, his brother and Congress MP D K Suresh on Saturday accused the BJP of trying to destabilise the coalition government in the state. His allegations were backed by Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Dinesh Gundu Rao, who accused the BJP of misusing the central agencies.

The BJP, however, rubbished the charge that the central agencies were being misused.

The I-T department had conducted raids at the premises belonging to Shivakumar, his relatives and associates last year. A case filed by the Income Tax department following the seizure of cash from Shivakumar’s associate’s flat in Delhi was transferred to ED.

“For the last one week, BJP leaders were talking about ED officials arresting Shivakumar. I do not know the basis for such talk, but now we have a reason to be suspicious as the central agencies pass on information to BJP leaders,” Suresh told reporters. He claimed that they have information that the Income Tax Department and the ED were preparing to launch investigation against them.

“It is part of BJP’s strategy to destabilise the coalition government and achieve their mission of winning 25 seats in Lok Sabha elections. Apart from Shivakumar, they are also targeting three other leaders in the state,” Suresh said without naming them.

Launching a no-holds-barred attack on the BJP, Suresh said that they were trying to bring down the government by misusing the central agencies and by resorting to horse-trading. “We all know about their Operation Lotus. Now, it has come to our notice that they have targeted our seven MLAs by offering them money and power. They are even threatening some of them,” he accused.

Suresh said he had sought the Prime Minister’s appointment to tell him how the agencies were misused for political purposes. To back his allegation that BJP leaders are misusing the agencies, Suresh released a copy of a letter which he claimed was written by BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa to an I-T department officer in New Delhi seeking probe into Shivakumar and his brother’s dealings.

“We are fully cooperating with all agencies, including the I-T and CBI, but the BJP leaders are misusing the ED and it is politics of revenge that started after Rajya Sabha elections in Gujarat. They are trying to put pressure on Shivakumar and me, but we are not scared of any action, including arrest. I have even told CBI officials that we are not scared of any action and believe in the judicial system and will also go before people,” Suresh said and accused the BJP of trying to weaken leaders, who are strong in their respective states and trying to get them to join their party.

KPCC chief Dinesh Gundu Rao backed Suresh’s claims and said it is a political conspiracy against the government. The Congress will not have any issues with the central agencies doing their job, but they are being used to target political opponents and to destabilise the government, he said. He claimed that the government was stable and would complete its full tenure of five years.

The BJP accused Suresh of releasing a fake letter to mislead people. “Fake letter claimed to be written by me shows the desperation of Congress to save its unholy government. I have never indulged in such cheap politics and would retire if it’s proven,” BJP sate president B S Yeddyurappa stated. The BJP state unit accused Shivakumar and his brother of desperately trying to bring caste into the picture to save themselves.

JD(S) backs DK Brothers

Even as the Congress accused BJP of trying to destabilise the government by targeting Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar, his brother and other leaders, its coalition partner JD(S) jumped to its support.

JD(S) State president

A H Vishwanath too accused the Centre of misusing central agencies such as Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate to hound the minister.