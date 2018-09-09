Home States Karnataka

Bharat Bandh is against daylight robbery by Centre: Congress

He accused the Modi government of failing to deliver on his promise of good governance.

Published: 09th September 2018 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2018 03:30 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief Dinesh Gundu Rao

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief Dinesh Gundu Rao said the Bharat bandh called on Monday by his party to protest fuel price hike and fall in Rupee value will be total as many organisations and political parties have extended their support.“Fuel prices have reached all-time high though crude oil rates have dropped significantly from $107.09 to $73. In the last 52 months, the Modi government has increased fuel prices and collected `11 lakh crore tax from people.

What happened to all that money? It is like daylight robbery,” Rao told the media. “Is our economy in such a bad state? Do we need to depend on these taxes and continue to burden people? If not, why has the government not reduced fuel prices when crude oil rate in international market dropped by 40 per cent?” he asked.

He accused the Modi government of failing to deliver on his promise of good governance. “First it was demonetisation, after that GST and now fuel price hike and falling Rupee value - all of these are big blows to people. Unfortunately, the PM is not speaking about any of these important issues,” he said.When asked about the Congress-JD(S) government increasing fuel prices to fund its farm loan waiver, he said the prices were increased for a specific purpose of helping farmers and also state taxes are not as high in Karnataka as in other states. 

