JD(S) Karnataka chief insists he should be on committee

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As there is dispute between coalition partners JD(S) and Congress over the inclusion of JD(S) state president A H Vishwanath into the coordination committee of the state government, the JD(S) leader said the issue will be taken up once committee chairman Siddaramaiah returns from his foreign tour.

Speaking to Express, he said the committee is incomplete without his inclusion — in his capacity as JD(S) president. Without his inclusion, it will not be possible to draft a comprehensive minimum programme (CMP) for the state, he said. The CMP, a blueprint for the state government to fulfil the assurances made by both coalition partners, is yet to be brought out. “A comprehensive CMP cannot be brought out without the JD(S) president being part of the committee,” he said.

On whether his inclusion will occur before the expansion of the cabinet in the third week of September, he said the cabinet expansion had no bearing on his demand for inclusion in the committee.Siddaramaiah and Vishwanath, both hailing from Mysuru district, were at loggerheads over the latter’s demand for entry into the coordination committee. Vishwanath had alleged that Siddaramaiah was deliberately stalling it.

The JD(S) was also piling pressure on the Congress high command seeking Vishwanath’s inclusion. While batting for his inclusion in the committee, Vishwanath had also spoken in support of the Congress state president’s inclusion.Siddaramaiah, however, said recently that inclusion of Vishwanath in the committee was left to the discretion of the Congress high command. Apart from Siddaramaiah, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, deputy CM G Parameshwara, Congress in-charge for Karnataka K C Venugopal and JD(S) general secretary Danish Sait are members of the committee.