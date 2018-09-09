Karnataka floods: Delegation led by CM  HD Kumaraswamy to meet PM Modi

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A delegation led by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy with leaders from all parties will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday to seek relief funds for the flood-affected districts of the state, including Kodagu.

Kumaraswamy will be accompanied by former PM and JD(S) patriarch H D Devegowda, Members of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel, Shobha Karandlaje, Pratap Simha, Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara, Revenue Minister R V Deshpande, PWD Minister H D Revanna, RDPR Minister Krishna Byregowda, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly B S Yeddyurappa and Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Kota Shrinivasa Poojari.

