Row over extension for Hampi University VC

Published: 09th September 2018 02:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2018 03:39 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An extension of tenure given to the Vice Chancellor of Hampi Kannada University has sparked off a new controversy as the state government was allegedly not consulted the office of the Governor before doing so. Prof Mallika Ghanti’s tenure ended on Friday but, on the same day, she received an order from the Governor extending her term till further orders.

As per the norms, once the VC’s term ends, the charge should be handed over to the senior-most dean of the university and he/she should be made in-charge Vice Chancellor until the appointment of a regular VC. This is done in consultation with the state government. But, in this case, there was no such communication made to government.

When asked about it, Higher Education Minister G T Devegowda said he has no information about it and added that he will speak to  Governor Vajubhai Vala about the issue. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Devegowda said, “No one from the office of the Governor consulted us before giving the extension. I will speak to the Governor about it.”

Meanwhile, Prof Mallika Ghanti said that she had requested the Governor for some more time as there are some important works pending. “When our term is due for completion, we have to submit a report to the Governor. In my report, I mentioned that some important works like valedictory of university’s silver jubilee celebration are pending and requested him to allot me some more time to finish all that,” she said.
Officials from Raj Bhavan were unavailable for comment.

