Students say BCU collecting fees for ‘non-existent’ department

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Central University (BCU) has allegedly collected at least `2 crore from students of various under-graduate and post-graduate courses towards physical education fees though the varsity has no PE department.

Several students alleged that the university had collected `1,000 from each PG student and `700 from UG students towards physical education fees. Since the university does not have a Physical Education Department, the students cannot take part in any inter-university physical education activities or sports. A student said, “We did not know that there is no physical education department at the university. The fees was collected as part of the course fee.”

However, when contacted, Prof Ramachandra Gowda, registrar of BCU, said, “We interviewed several candidates but none were qualified to head the physical education department. We have finally narrowed down on five candidates, of which one or two will be hired. We are in the process of setting up the department, which will happen soon.”The university authorities said that of the total fees collected, 50% will go to respective colleges and the remainder to the university.