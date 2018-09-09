Woman accuses Mysuru ‘godman’ of sexual harassment

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A woman has accused Sri Vidyahamsa Bharathi Swamiji of Thridhama Kshetra in Pandavapura taluk of sexually harassing her. She has filed a complaint against him at the Kuvempu Nagar police station on September 5, but police are yet to arrest the accused. The godman, who was in the city for Chaturmasya Vratha at Srirama Mandira in Krishnamurthypuram, on the night of September 4, allegedly went to her Ramakrishna Nagar residence with his supporters, physically assaulted her, took her to a room and sexually assaulted her before taking her in his vehicle, she said in the complaint.

The victim also accused her husband of encouraging the godman to sexually assault her, as he believed that it ‘would solve his problems’.The godman, who has a large following in and around Mysuru, gave a discourse and later danced with the devotees on Saturday (the video went viral on social media).

IN the police complaint, the woman has stated that many go to the godman believing that their financial problems and family issues will be solved with his blessings. Since her husband was in financial crisis, he forced her to meet him and seek blessings, claiming that he knows the godman for many years. He then told her that their financial problems will be solved if she acted ‘as per the godman’s wishes’. As she refused to meet him, her husband brought him home. She also alleged in her complaint that both the godman and her husband abused and assaulted her.

Narrating her ordeal, she said the duo allegedly ripped off her clothes and even threatened to kill her. He then took her in a vehicle and asked her to sit on his lap to sexually assault her. He warned her of dire consequences if he did not meet him within three days. Later, she was dropped off at her husband’s brother’s house.

Police Commissioner Subramanya said, “We are investigating the case. Police have not arrested anyone yet and it’ll be done if the need arises after primary investigation.” Clarifying that he is not under pressure from anyone, Subramanya said, “If there is a need, the victim will also be referred for examination.”