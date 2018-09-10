Home States Karnataka

1,334 life convicts in Karnataka jails released since 2015  

As many as 1,334 life convicts have been released from jail since 2015, said Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara as 79 prisoners walked out free for good conduct after serving 14 years in jail.

Published: 10th September 2018 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 1,334 life convicts have been released from jail since 2015, said Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara here on Sunday as 79 prisoners walked out free for good conduct after serving 14 years in jail. “A total of 109 prisoners were released last December and 98 prisoners this March,” said N S Megharikh, Additional Director General of Police, Prisons. 

“Even as 4,700 languish in Bengaluru prison, 14,000 are lodged in various prisons across the state,” said Parameshwara. Inspector General of Police (Prisons) H S Revanna spoke about the various measures taken to better the life of convicts, from providing them avenues to educate themselves to enhancing their daily wages, conducting yoga camps and giving them spiritual lessons. 

Revanna said, “We have sent a proposal for 700 TVs to be put up at prisons across the state. Ex-gratia is being provided for convicts who die while serving their time. As far as prison staffers go, 500 houses have been sanctioned.”“Based on their skilled and unskilled labour, prisoners can earn up to `250 in wages a day. We will  spend `3 crore on prison call system so that convicts can speak to their loved ones. We have also held annual medical camps, helped in their education, held Yoga and spiritual camps,” he said.

“We have spent on video conference calls, baggage scanners and intend to have law officers for 172 prisons in the state.  Rs 400 is being provided for their ration, and we are also providing cash incentives to good police officers,” he said.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Karnataka jails convicts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality