1,334 life convicts in Karnataka jails released since 2015  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 1,334 life convicts have been released from jail since 2015, said Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara here on Sunday as 79 prisoners walked out free for good conduct after serving 14 years in jail. “A total of 109 prisoners were released last December and 98 prisoners this March,” said N S Megharikh, Additional Director General of Police, Prisons.

“Even as 4,700 languish in Bengaluru prison, 14,000 are lodged in various prisons across the state,” said Parameshwara. Inspector General of Police (Prisons) H S Revanna spoke about the various measures taken to better the life of convicts, from providing them avenues to educate themselves to enhancing their daily wages, conducting yoga camps and giving them spiritual lessons.

Revanna said, “We have sent a proposal for 700 TVs to be put up at prisons across the state. Ex-gratia is being provided for convicts who die while serving their time. As far as prison staffers go, 500 houses have been sanctioned.”“Based on their skilled and unskilled labour, prisoners can earn up to `250 in wages a day. We will spend `3 crore on prison call system so that convicts can speak to their loved ones. We have also held annual medical camps, helped in their education, held Yoga and spiritual camps,” he said.

“We have spent on video conference calls, baggage scanners and intend to have law officers for 172 prisons in the state. Rs 400 is being provided for their ration, and we are also providing cash incentives to good police officers,” he said.