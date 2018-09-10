After bus service stopped, women make road motorable

Home States Karnataka

Despite several requests from its residents, neither zilla panchayat nor the gram panchayat officials repaired the approach road to Erapur village in Yellapur taluk.

Published: 10th September 2018 05:40 AM

By Arunkumar Huralimath
KARWAR: Despite several requests from its residents, neither zilla panchayat nor the gram panchayat officials repaired the approach road to Erapur village in Yellapur taluk. The sole public transport, a North West Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation bus that connected the village to the outside world stopped operations due to the “pathetic condition” of the road. Inconvenienced by this, some women of the village took it upon themselves to repair a 3-km stretch of the road recently.

Erapur is a small hamlet located 27 km from Yellapur, which houses around 120 families. It is located in a thick forest of Western Ghats and receives heavy rains every monsoon. Yellapur is the only nearby town to the village, from where Erapur residents get their essentials.

The road was asphalted three years ago, but had turned “unmotorable”. As a result, the village had become “disconnected” by public transport, making it difficult for the villagers to commute to and from Yellapur. While those few who possessed two-wheelers managed, others had to walk about three km to Hebbar Kumri to catch a bus.

When no official heeded to their pleas to repair the road, a team of 18 women who are a part of a self-help group in the village discussed, planned and executed the job themselves. They took two days to fill the potholes the road had developed over the last three years.

Did not wait for the men to accomplish task
There are three women groups in the village. During a weekly self-help group meeting, the women discussed the road problem and decided to repair it. When they sought the help of the men of the village, they did not show interest, so the women took it upon themselves to do the job.

