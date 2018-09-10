Home States Karnataka

Bharat Bandh: Bus services across Karnataka to be paralysed

The KSRTC spokesperson said in case of cancellation of bus services, the ticket amounts would be refunded to those who had booked tickets in advance.

Published: 10th September 2018 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Buses across the state will remain off the road from 9 am to 3 pm | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bus services in Bengaluru and across the state will be paralysed as over one lakh employees of four state road transport corporations, including BMTC and KSRTC, will support the Bharat Bandh on Monday, KSRTC Staff and Workers Federation general secretary and All India Trade Union Congress leader H V Anantha Subbarao said. 

A KSRTC spokesperson, while iterating that the services would ply normally, however, mentioned that it would depend on the employees and staffers supporting the bandh. Subbarao told Express that employees of state transport undertakings were facing hardship with the highest-ever increase in price of diesel. In protest, buses across the state would remain off the road from 9 am to 3 pm, Subbarao said.

The KSRTC spokesperson said in case of cancellation of bus services, the ticket amounts would be refunded to those who had booked tickets in advance. She also mentioned that buses on their overnight services that had left their respective locations on Sunday night would reach their destinations on Monday without any glitches.

BMTC officials said schoolchildren availing BMTC buses on contract with specific schools should make their own arrangements to reach their respective schools. However, in all likelihood, these schools would declare their institutions closed, but parents are requested to check with the school offices.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KSRTC Bharat Bandh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality