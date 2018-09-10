Bharat Bandh: Bus services across Karnataka to be paralysed

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bus services in Bengaluru and across the state will be paralysed as over one lakh employees of four state road transport corporations, including BMTC and KSRTC, will support the Bharat Bandh on Monday, KSRTC Staff and Workers Federation general secretary and All India Trade Union Congress leader H V Anantha Subbarao said.

A KSRTC spokesperson, while iterating that the services would ply normally, however, mentioned that it would depend on the employees and staffers supporting the bandh. Subbarao told Express that employees of state transport undertakings were facing hardship with the highest-ever increase in price of diesel. In protest, buses across the state would remain off the road from 9 am to 3 pm, Subbarao said.

The KSRTC spokesperson said in case of cancellation of bus services, the ticket amounts would be refunded to those who had booked tickets in advance. She also mentioned that buses on their overnight services that had left their respective locations on Sunday night would reach their destinations on Monday without any glitches.

BMTC officials said schoolchildren availing BMTC buses on contract with specific schools should make their own arrangements to reach their respective schools. However, in all likelihood, these schools would declare their institutions closed, but parents are requested to check with the school offices.