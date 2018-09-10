Bharat Bandh: Bus services, schools and colleges shut in Bengaluru today

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Normal life is likely to be affected in Bengaluru and the rest of Karnataka on Monday as many services will be unavailable in the wake of the Bharat Bandh called by the Congress over rising fuel prices. However, essential services like milk supply, hospitals and medical services will not be affected.

Anticipating a total shutdown and as a precautionary measure, several schools and colleges have declared a holiday.

Barring Namma Metro, all forms of transport are going to take a massive hit during the bandh to be observed between 9am and 3pm. The state road transport buses will remain off the roads as the KSRTC Staff and Workers Association has extended its support for the bandh. Hence, services by all state-run transport corporations - BMTC, KSRTC, NWKRTC, NEKRTC - will be hit.

Various cab associations are supporting the bandh. Although autorickshaw unions have said they are not backing it, getting an auto could be tough.The worst affected could be air passengers headed to the airport as Airport Taxi Owners’ Association members have threatened to block the approach route near the toll plaza to stop all vehicles — cabs as well as private vehicles — going to the airport. Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has sent out a message to air passengers that they report to the airport at least four hours before their scheduled flight departure.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has said Metro services will run but they will keep commuter safety in mind. Adequate security arrangements are in place at all the Metro rail stations, officials said.JD(S), the coalition partner of Congress in the state, has extended its support for the bandh along with trade union outfits like All India Trade Union Congress and Centre of Indian Trade Unions. M

WHAT IS OFF

Schools, colleges: Most institutions to remain closed

BMTC/KSRTC: Will stay off the roads

Cabs: Won’t ply

WHAT IS ON

Hospitals, medical services

Milk supply

Metro Rail: Will function, but commute to/from station may be a problem

Suburban trains Additional RPF deployed

Autorickshaws

As they run on LPG, not affected by petrol, diesel price hike